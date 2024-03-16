Egypt Deplores Mogadishu Hotel Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday condemned a recent attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, that left several people dead or injured, billing it as a "terrorist attack".

In a press statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced downright solidarity with, and support, for Somalia amid destabilizing attempts, while offering sincere condolence to the government and people of Somalia over the victims and wishing a speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

The ministry also voiced vehement denunciation of all forms of forms, extremism and terrorism, and called for more concerted international efforts to resolutely fight terrorism and dry out its sources.

Somali security forces on Friday ended a 12-hour siege of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu by killing all five of the gunmen involved.

Three Somali soldiers were killed and 27 people injured, including three members of parliament and the government spokesperson. (end)

