Kazakh Bank Adds Itself To The Catalog Of Financial Entities Rejecting MIR Card Transactions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's Bereke Bank has announced its decision to
discontinue accepting payments made with MIR cards, Azernews reports.
The statement from Bereke Bank states, "Bereke Bank hereby
announces the cessation of its collaboration with Russia's National
Payment Card System (RNPCS) MIR. As of March 17, 2024, customers
will no longer be able to make non-cash payments using MIR cards at
Bereke Bank's POS terminals."
It is emphasized that transactions using VISA, MASTERCARD, and
UnionPay cards will continue to be fully operational at Bereke
Bank's POS terminals.
Additionally, Kazakhstan's Freedom Bank had previously suspended
P2P (person-to-person) transfers involving Russian MIR payment
cards.
"Freedom Bank regrets to inform its customers that P2P transfers
to or from MIR cards are no longer supported," the bank stated.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.