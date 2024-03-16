West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Denies 'Push From Behind' Claim In CM Mamata Banerjee's Fall

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has addressed the speculation surrounding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's fall at her Kalighat residence, rejecting claims of a "push from behind." TMC leader and state Minister Shashi Panja said that CM Banerjee experienced dizziness and collapsed, refuting any suggestion of external force causing her fall.

Addressing a press conference on Friday (March 15) evening, Panja assured that Banerjee's health condition was stable, with all her vital parameters within normal limits. The party reiterated its commitment to Banerjee's well-being and urged against misinterpretation of the incident.

Mamata Banerjee (69), sustained injuries to her forehead and nose in the fall. She received medical attention, including stitches, at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata before being discharged.

Following earlier remarks suggesting a "push from behind" as the cause of CM Banerjee's fall, SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay clarified his statement. He explained that he meant to convey a sensation of pushing from behind rather than a literal push, aiming to provide clarity amid the confusion surrounding the incident.

