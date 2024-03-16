DHL Express Opens New Retail Agent Point In Rajshahi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : DHL Express, one of the leading international express service providers of the world, has opened a new retail agent point in Rajshahi. With the move, DHL Express reinforced its commitment to quality customer service and accessibility, said a release.

This new outlet is aimed at enhancing DHL Express's presence in Rajshahi city by serving the needs of businesses and individuals in the area, added the release.

DHL Express Bangladesh Managing Director Md Miarul Haque inaugurated the retail agent point through a ceremony recently. The company's Head of Commercial ASM Shakil and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Over the years, DHL Express has continuously expanded its services in Bangladesh, as it adapts to the market's changing needs. Currently, there are 31 service points, five service centres and one import bond of DHL Express in the country.

The new retail agent point, equipped with trained employees, digital tools and security measures is located at 218, Kumarpara, Ghoramara, Rajshahi-6100, Bangladesh.