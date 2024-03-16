OMEGA Launches New Speedmaster Moonwatch With Lacquered White Dial

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Already renowned as the most iconic chronograph on Earth, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch is launched in its newest edition – this time with a lacquered white dial inspired by space exploration and the collection's own famous heritage.

This captivating model has been hotly anticipated by Moonwatch fans since November 2023, when the very first edition was spotted on the wrist of OMEGA brand ambassador, Daniel Craig, at the Planet OMEGA Exhibition in New York. Now, the design is finally and officially revealed, and will be available for public sale.

The watch's most distinctive feature is its rare white dial. When the original Speedmaster was first created in 1957, one of the main goals of the designers was to produce an easy-to-read display with superb legibility. Hence, the white hands and indexes on a black dial. On this new version, the opposite colourway has the same result. Not only has OMEGA produced this new dial in white with black detailing and new applied indexes, but the designers have also added a stand-out Speedmaster name in red, and given the entire surface a glossy lacquered finish – the first time this technique has ever been used on the Moonwatch's step dial.

Why white? The primary inspiration for this new look is the white and black colours of astronaut spacesuits – especially those used during extravehicular activity (EVA), such as spacewalks. An authentic connection after all, as the Speedmaster Moonwatch has been officially worn by NASA astronauts since 1965 and is known as the first watch worn on the Moon. In addition, red lines have also featured on the suits since Apollo 13 in 1970 to signify the commander's rank.

There's also another special reason to go white. In 1969, OMEGA created the ALASKA I prototype as part of their secret NASA project to design the perfect space watch. After months of experiments, OMEGA chose a white dial because it provides a particularly effective thermal reflection coefficient. The red Speedmaster name on the new model is also a nod to the protective red case that surrounded the original ALASKA I watch.

Beyond the white dial, OMEGA has even more to reveal in the watch's craft. The 42 mm stainless steel timepiece is presented on a comfortable and vintage-inspired stainless steel bracelet with five arched links per row. A classic look with polished and brushed detailing. Two more versions are also available, including one on a black micro-perforated leather strap with red and white stitching, and another on an anti-bacterial rubber strap with a moon surface pattern in positive relief on the underside for increased comfort and aesthetics.

For Moonwatch fans, the black anodized aluminium bezel of each timepiece has been given a famous“Dot over Ninety” on the tachymeter scale, while inside, the watch is driven by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 – the most up-to-date version of the legendary Calibre 321 that was trusted by astronauts on the moon.





