Squid Game Actor O Yeong-Su Convicted Of Sexual Harassment, Handed 8 Month Prison Sentence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Squid Game actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the popular Netflix series, was convicted on charges of sexual harassment, on Friday. O Yeong-su, the first South Korean actor to have won a Golden Globe award for best supporting role in television for his portrayal of the elderly character Oh II-nam, has now been handed a suspended prison sentence of 8 months.

According to AFP reports, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O Yeong-su to eight months of prison . O Yeong-su has also been suspended for two years.

Further O Yeong-su has been directed by the South Korean court to attend 40 hours of attendance at a sexual violence treatment programme, the AFP repoirt added.

The 79-year-old actor had performed the role of a seemingly vulnerable old man in the first season of the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller“Squid Game”.O Yeong-su was charged on two counts of sexual harassment. Notably, in 2017 he had denied these charges.

The victim's own records of the assault and her claims are \"consistent ... and appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them,\" judge Jeong Yeon-ju said, according to the court incidents took place when O was staying in a rural area for a theatre performance in 2017, on a walking path and in front of the victim's residence, respectively, according to the Suwon District Court, reports AFP.O was indicted in 2022 without detention on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, who has not been identified, on two occasions he was leaving the court, O told reporters he planned to appeal against the decision. He has seven days to appeal or the ruling will be upheld.\"Squid Game,\" a series that depicts a dark world where marginalised individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games, quickly gained immense popularity on Netflix less than four weeks of its release in 2021, it attracted a staggering 111 million viewers show's success has amplified South Korea's increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following global fame won by the likes of K-pop band BTS and the Oscar-winning film \"Parasite\".Multiple men in South Korea's film industry -- including late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun -- have faced sexual assault allegations. Further the industry also faces accusation of being merciless, as increasing numbers of artists died by suicide in the past few years.



