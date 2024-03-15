Kartikey Malviya Opens Up On Playing Shani Dev In 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Kartikey Malviya, who will be essaying the role of Shani Dev in the show 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav', said it holds a special place in his heart as it has contributed significantly to his growth as an actor.

Kartikey has earlier portrayed the role of Shani after his stint in 'Karmaphal Daata Shani'.

Reflecting upon this show, Kartikey shared: "Returning to Colors as Shani feels like coming home. This character holds a special place in my heart as it has contributed significantly to my growth as an actor. I feel privileged to embark on this journey of storytelling and connect with the devoted fans of Shiv Shakti with me essaying this divine character."

In the upcoming episode, viewers can anticipate an exploration of the celestial drama between Shiv and Shani, delving into cosmic intricacies and mortal destinies. Driven by her desire to weaken Lord Shiva's lineage, Diti seeks Shani's intervention to inflict hardship upon him.

Persuaded by Diti's manipulations, Shani contemplates afflicting Lord Shiva with his destructive force.

However, guided by Shukracharya's wisdom, Shani redirects his focus to Kartikey, Lord Shiva's son, setting in motion a series of events that alter destinies.

'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav' airs on Colors.