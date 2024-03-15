DPM Calls On Ukrainians In TOT To Avoid Participating In Putin's Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to participate in Russian pseudo-elections.

The official advised to avoid participating in pseudo-elections in every way possible. Moreover, do not engage in collaboration activities, do not help the invaders to hold fake elections.

Instead, try to leave the TOT. In particular, through the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka checkpoint, which is open daily.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, everything must be done to leave. "No rights, freedoms, international rules and conventions are valid in the temporarily occupied territories. There are no international organizations there.

"Therefore, we should have as little contact with the occupation authorities as possible and try to evacuate as soon as possible. The occupiers can choose anyone and tell anything to justify themselves. The main thing is that Ukrainian citizens should avoid participating in this farce in every way possible," Vereshchuk summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, the so-called "elections" of the President of the Russian Federation will be held in Russia for three days - from March 15 to 17, 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that holding pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine - is illegal and will not have any legal consequences.