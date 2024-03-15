Magnesium Oxide Board Market Size, Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Magnesium Oxide Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

magnesium oxide board market

size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the magnesium oxide board market ?

The global magnesium oxide board market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during 2024-2032.

What is Magnesium Oxide Board?

Magnesium Oxide Board (commonly referred to as MgO board) is a versatile building material that has gained prominence in the construction industry due to its remarkable properties and applications. It is composed of magnesium oxide, a naturally occurring mineral, and various additives, which are combined to create a high-strength, fire-resistant, and environmentally friendly board. MgO boards are known for their exceptional durability and versatility, making them suitable for a wide range of construction and interior applications. One of the standout features of magnesium oxide boards is their fire resistance. They are inherently non-combustible and possess excellent fire-resistant properties, making them a preferred choice for applications where fire safety is a critical concern. Additionally, MgO boards are resistant to mold, mildew, and pests, ensuring a long-lasting and hygienic solution for various construction needs.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the magnesium oxide board industry?

The global magnesium oxide board market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors that highlight the material's superior qualities and its growing acceptance within the construction industry. These factors collectively shape the market and influence the adoption and development of magnesium oxide board technologies. The exceptional fire resistance of magnesium oxide boards is a primary driver. As fire safety regulations become more stringent worldwide, the demand for fire-resistant construction materials, such as MgO boards, continues to rise. The emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly construction materials is driving market growth. MgO boards are eco-friendly, as they are composed of natural minerals and do not emit harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during their lifespan.

The durability and longevity of MgO boards are attractive qualities for construction projects. These boards are resistant to moisture, pests, and decay, ensuring a longer lifespan compared to traditional building materials. The versatility of magnesium oxide boards allows them to be used in various applications, from interior finishes to exterior cladding. Their adaptability to different construction needs appeals to architects and builders.

The resistance of MgO boards to mold and mildew is a key driver. This property is particularly important in regions with high humidity levels or in applications prone to moisture exposure.

The ease of installation of MgO boards reduces labor costs and project timelines. They can be cut, drilled, and installed with standard tools, making them a convenient choice for construction professionals. MgO boards contribute to energy-efficient building envelopes. Their thermal resistance properties can help improve the energy efficiency of structures, reducing heating and cooling costs. In addition to this, the ability of MgO boards to accept various finishes, such as paint, tiles, and stucco, provides design flexibility and aesthetic appeal to architects and designers. Other factors, such as the rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Thin (<8 mm)

Medium (8-15 mm) Thick (>15mm)

Breakup by Application:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Ambient Bamboo Products Inc.

Foreverboard California Inc.

Gemtree Building Products (Hongkong) Limited

Kunshan Rockmax Building Material Co. ltd

Magnum Board Products LLC

MgO Boards Factory

North American MgO LLC

RPV Industries

SINH Building Solutions B.V.

Suparna Building Materials

Supertec Ceilings & Board (Pty) Ltd Ukrmagnesit

