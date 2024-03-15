BAPS Hindu Mandir: Indian PM Modi Lauds Abu Dhabi Temple For Spreading Harmony

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 8:35 AM

Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the region's first traditional Hindu stone temple, for spreading the message of peace and harmony.

On behalf of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's current spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj, Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, who led the iconic temple project, met Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

While expressing gratitude to the UAE Rulers for their large-heartedness and support, Modi appreciated the swamis and volunteers of the Sanstha for their“time, selfless service and immense dedication” in the creation of the temple.

“Our culture, our country and humanity shall remain thankful for the harmony the BAPS Hindu Mandir is spreading,” Modi said, according to a statement released by the Sanstha.

The landmark temple has come up on 27 acres of land graciously gifted by President Sheikh Mohamed. It stands as a shining example of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and signifies the importance of religious tolerance, cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Swami Brahmaviharidas thanked Modi for overseeing the project. He gave a brief update about the temple since its inauguration and its impact on community members. He presented the Prime Minister with a garland blessed by Mahant Swami Maharaj, accompanied by special prayers for health and well-being and for Modi to lead India for many more years.

Since the inauguration of the architectural marvel on February 14, with a spectacular 'Festival of Harmony', the temple has been thronged by thousands of visitors from the country and abroad. This month, the temple also celebrated the Hindu festival of Mahashivaratri with a special prayer ceremony and rituals.

The Mandir plans to“continue embracing such vibrant festivals, rituals and traditions. These festivities, while attracting large gatherings, have served a deeper purpose. They have generated greater cultural, social and spiritual harmony," the Santha said in a statement.

