M7 Director Featured In Vogue Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maha Ghanim Al Sulaiti, the Director of M7, Qatar's hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion, design, and technology, has made headlines by gracing the pages of Vogue Arabia adorned in Chaumet's Joséphine Collection.

This collaboration stems from M7's recent announcement of partnering with Parisian High Jewellery Maison Chaumet to create a new Arabic logo. Working closely with M7, Chaumet selected local graphic designer Zainab AlShibani for this partnership.

The project aimed to craft an Arabic brand logo that seamlessly embodies Chaumet's essence while reflecting its legacy and commitment to excellence. AlShibani's design, inspired by the Arabic term“حلية” (“Helyah”), meaning“earring” or“ornamentation,” merges Latin and Arabic letterforms, symbolising tradition, innovation, and Chaumet's elegance.

Al Sulaiti emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating:“Chaumet's dedication to nurturing talents in the MENA region perfectly aligns with M7's mission.” She highlighted the potential of collaborations between regional talents and global brands like Chaumet.

The newly unveiled Arabic logo will adorn Chaumet's flagship stores across the Middle East.

“At the heart of M7's mission lies a commitment to nurturing Qatar's creative circular ecosystem by providing invaluable professional opportunities for designers to advance in the industry. Through industry collaborations, M7 acts as a facilitator between world-class brands and designers, connecting the global to the local and vice versa. We are honoured to work with luxury heritage brand Chaumet to further solidify our goal in recognising local talent in Qatar,” she said in an earlier press statement.

Chaumet, established in 1780 and situated in Paris's iconic Place Vendôme, is renowned for its creative excellence and exquisite tiaras, High Jewellery pieces, and unique timepieces.

“It's a very exciting time to reflect on our rich heritage, culture, and crafts while simultaneously envisioning the future – ensuring that our identity remains resilient amid evolving changes,” she said in an interview with Vogue Arabia.