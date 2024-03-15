Curtain Raiser Of Physical Disability Triangular T20 Trophy 2024 Organised By DCCI Held At Taj Bengal, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 14th March, 2024: Cricket in India is not just a sport, it's a religion. The much-awaited Physical Disability Triangular T20 Trophy 2024 is set to begin on 15th March, 2024 organised by Differently Abled Cricket Council of India which was formally announced today. The trophy was revealed for the same at Taj Bengal, Kolkata.



The ceremony was graced by the presence of several dignitaries including Mr. Arun Lal, Former Indian Cricketer; Mr. Chinmay Nayak, CEO of CAB; Mr. Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI; Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary of DCCI; Mr. Arun Saraf, Chief Patron of WB Cricket Association for Differently-Abled; Mr. Rajesh Bhardwaj, Chairman, Corporate Affairs & Communication of DCCI; Mr. Surender Agarwal, Chairman, South India of DCCI & many other eminent personalities.



Disability cricket is a variant of cricket played by individuals with various disabilities. There are specific rules and regulations depending on the type of impairment, but the core gameplay remains similar to traditional cricket. However, amidst the glitz and glamour of mainstream cricket, there exists a segment of cricket enthusiasts who have long been marginalized and overlooked - the differently-abled cricketers. Differently-abled cricket encompasses various forms such as Blind Cricket, Deaf & Mute Cricket, Physical Disability Cricket & Wheelchair Cricket. The Physical Disability Triangular T20 Trophy 2024 would be played between three states Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal from 15th - 17th March, 2024 at Aditya Academy, Barasat.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI said, â€œThe Physical Disability Triangular T20 Trophy is a unique platform that celebrates the talent and determination of physically disabled cricketers. We have always wished to bring change in society in every way possible. We want to create awareness that the differently-abled can do whatever they want to do in life infact even better than a normal person.â€



On this occasion, Mr. Arun Saraf, Chief Patron of WB Cricket Association for Differently-Abled said, â€œI am incredibly honored to be appointed Chief Patron of the West Bengal Cricket Association for Differently-Abled by the DCCI. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure equal opportunities for all cricketers in West Bengal, regardless of ability.â€



About DCCI: The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) represents a significant step towards fostering inclusive sports in India. Under the guidance of Shri Jay Shah, Secy. B.C.C.I., an umbrella body was formed representing all the four Differently-Abled Forms of Cricket played in India i.e. Blind Cricket, Deaf Cricket, Physically Disabled (Standing) Cricket & Wheelchair Cricket. BCCI committed its support to DCCI in its Apex Council meeting in June 2021. Differently-abled cricket in India embodies the resilience, passion, and talent of individuals who refuse to be defined by their disabilities.

