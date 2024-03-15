Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort And Spa Celebrates Two Years Of Exceptional Luxury

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dehradun, March 2024 - In the heart of the beautiful landscapes of Dehradun, Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa is proud to announce the commencement of its grand celebration, marking two years of superb luxury and hospitality. Throughout March, the hotel will offer a month-long celebration adorned with special offers, delightful experiences, and a display of remarkable moments. Guests are invited to join in this grand occasion.



Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa with exclusive offers in the #HeartOfTheHills. Embrace the incredible with their special promotion, aptly named "2 Good to Be True." Enjoy up to 50% OFF on every 2nd buffet at RANGE, book 2 nights and get 1 night free, valid for stays from 1 July to 30 September 2024. Delight your palate with 25% OFF on food and cocktails at BEYUL throughout March, and take advantage of fitness promotions offering 25% OFF on annual gym memberships, with an additional 25% OFF when you refer a new member.



Additionally, immerse yourself in luxury at BEYUL, SKY POOL BAR & DECK, and THE MALT BAR during this special occasion. Explore the heights of sophistication with 2X Reward Points for World of Hyatt members and indulge in a rejuvenating experience with 50% OFF on every 2nd spa therapy throughout the extended anniversary month, which spans the entirety of March and is, quite frankly, 2 good to be true. Enhance your stay at Hyatt Regency Dehradun and make the most of these exciting offers during the month of the anniversary.



Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa has had an amazing year hosting unforgettable events. One memorable highlight was the numerous dreamy destination weddings held against the stunning scenery of the Himalayas. These affairs have paved the resort's reputation for hosting big life events and establishing a legacy of cherished memories.



The hotel's loyalty to excellence has been recognized with prestigious awards, including being named the 'ICONIC FAMILY RESORT IN THE HILLS' by HT CITY FOODIES HALL OF FAME 2024 and 'BEST HOTEL OF THE YEAR' by Critics Choice by HISCA 2023. Other accolades include 'THE BEST FAMILY RESORT' by India's Best Awards, Travel and Leisure 2023, and recognition for Beyul - Mystical Rooftop Bar and Lounge and Range by Cosmopolitan Food Gallery.



Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa has distinguished itself in the hospitality industry by creating a unique blend of luxury and tranquillity. With its focus on spellbinding experiences, personalized service, lavish amenities, and breathtaking surroundings, guests are welcomed in an exceptional ambience that sets it apart from other luxury accommodations.



As part of the anniversary celebration, Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa is also excited to collaborate with China Kitchen from Hyatt Regency Delhi for a special pop-up at the Range restaurant. This collaboration brings a combination of flavours and culinary expertise to Dehradun, allowing patrons to relish authentic Chinese cuisine crafted by seasoned chefs. The collaboration represents a celebration of diverse culinary landscapes within the Hyatt family, uniting two regions through the universal language of food.



Mr. Sumit Kumar, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa, shared his thoughts on this momentous occasion, stating, "As we celebrate two remarkable years, we reflect on the countless memories created, the bonds forged, and the journey that lies ahead. Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa is not just a destination; it is a sanctuary where moments become memories and experiences transcend the ordinary. We are committed to continuing our legacy of excellence and creating magical moments that resonate with our guests for years to come."



As the hotel embarks on the next chapter of its journey, it extends heartfelt gratitude to guests, associates, and partners for their never-ending support. Cheers to many more years of outstanding hospitality, unforgettable experiences, and cherished memories at Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa.

