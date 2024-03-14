Court Rejects Bail For Sri Lanka's Former Health Minister

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Court has rejected bail for Sri Lanka's former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella who is in remand over the import of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials.

The Maligakanda Magistrate's Court rejected the bail application submitted for Rambukwella.

The court also ordered that Rambukwella and the other suspects remain in remand until conclusion of the case.

The case is to be recalled on 28 March 2024.

Rambukwella was arrested in February in connection with the procurement of substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).

The former Minister later resigned from his portfolio in the Government. (Colombo Gazette)