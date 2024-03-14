First Stage Of Training Program On Sustainable Development, Climate Change In Media Perspective Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first stage of a series of training programs on "Sustainable
Development and Climate Change from the Media Perspective" for
English-speaking journalists who will take an active part in the
coverage of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change, organized jointly by the Media Development Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and
Diplomacy of ADA University has concluded, Azernews reports.
On the second day of the English-language training,
communication expert specialising in renewable energy, climate
change issues and sustainability, Nick Medic delivered sessions on
"Sustainable Development Concept" and "Climate Change, Recovered
Sources, and Reports on Sustainable", engaging in extensive
discussions with media representatives on the outlined
directions.
Ahmad Humbatov, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Energy and
Sustainable Development Program at the ADA University Institute of
Development and Diplomacy, provided detailed information to
journalists during sessions on "Azerbaijan's Energy Policy: From
Oil and Gas Pipelines to Green Energy Corridors" and "Riding the
wave of climate change: how Azerbaijan is COPing?".
Deputy Executive Director of Media Development Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Natiq Mammadli, speaking at the closing
ceremony of the program, emphasized that the information provided
to media representatives during the jointly organized training will
play a significant role in creating quality content during the
coverage of the upcoming COP29 event in our country.
Nargiz Ismayilova, the head of Executive Education, Institute
for Development and Diplomacy, highlighted that during this period,
discussions were held with participants on the causes,
consequences, and mitigation methods of climate change, making the
training memorable through effective exchanges of ideas.
Certificates were provided to each training participants,
including employee of Azernews.
