Christen & Hirschi Complete Podium At Milano Torino

(MENAFN- Mid-East) UAE Team Emirates ran agonisingly close to victory at Milano-Torino, with three riders in the top-4 in the oldest classic on the professional calendar.

The race was won by Alberto Bettiol (EF Education Easypost) who attacked on the penultimate climb of the day to Prascorsano with 30km to go and managed to hold off the chasing group.

Next to cross the line was young Jan Christen, the 19-year-old taking his best result so far in the senior ranks in 2nd spot. Christen broke away in the last 3km just failing to close the gap to Bettiol as the line approached too soon.

His compatriot Marc Hirschi rounded out the podium in 3rd spot with Diego Ulissi taking 4th just behind.

Christen:” We tried to make the race in the last two climbs hard. Me, Marc, and Diego were the last guys left while Bora had five guys, so we looked to them a bit to chase. Bettiol was flying and I think he was the strongest today. In the end I attacked and tried to close the gap but couldn't so well done to him. I'm enjoying the experience of this first year and learning from the other guys. I'm getting closer to my first pro win so looking forward to the races ahead.”

1 Bettiol (EF Education Easypost) 3:54:13

2 Christen (UAE Team Emirates) +7”

3 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) +9”

4 Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

The races continue to come thick and fast for UAE Team Emirates with three races in the next three days for the team. First up is the Grand Prix de Denain, where Sebastian Molano looks to repeat his heroics from 2023, where he became the first ever Colombian winner of the race. The same team will then compete in the Bredene Koksijde Classic on Tuesday March 15th.

Milano-San Remo rounds off a busy three days for the team, Tadej Pogačar is back in action after his win at Strade Bianche, where his solo attack from 80km out was too strong for the competition. Pogačar is joined by Marc Hirschi and Brandon McNulty off the back of their podiums at Milano Torino and Paris-Nice, respectively.