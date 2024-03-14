Besharms To Uncut Adda: Here's List Of 18 OTT Platforms Banned By Centre For Vulgar Content

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took action against 18 OTT sites for distributing filthy and indecent content. Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued several warnings, prompting the Centre to prohibit these platforms nationally.
Not only has the government taken harsh action against OTT platforms, but also on 19 websites, 10 applications (including 7 on Google Play and 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts affiliated with these platforms.
List of OTT platforms:
Dream Films
Voovi
Yessma
Uncut Adda
Tri Flicks
X Prime
Neon X VIP
Besharms
Hunters
Rabbit
Xtramood
Nuefliks
MoodX
Mojflix
Hot Shots VIP
Fugi
Chikooflix
Prime Play
The decision to prohibit these sites was made by the terms of the Information Technology Act of 2000, after consultation with various ministries and departments of the Centre, as well as domain experts in media and entertainment, women's rights, and children's rights.
According to a PIB press release, "a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and demeaning to women." It featured nudity and sexual behaviours in a variety of unsuitable situations, including teacher-student interactions and incestuous familial relationships. The content contained sexual innuendos and, in some cases, lengthy parts of pornographic and sexually explicit sequences with no thematic or cultural value.
"The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986," the announcement said.
Regarding viewership on these platforms:
According to the PIB statement, one of the OTT applications had over one crore downloads, while the other two had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, the social media profiles of these OTT services have a combined following of over 32 lakh individuals.
