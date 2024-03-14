7 yummy Biryani recipes in India to try this Eid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Biryani is a famous and tasty meal from the Indian subcontinent prepared with rice, meat, veggies, and spices. There are several kinds of biryani, each with its own distinct flavour and cooking process. There are seven varieties of biryani.

Sindhi biryani is a spicy treat from Sindh, Pakistan. It generally consists of basmati rice, marinated chicken, beef, or mutton, yogurt, fried onions, and fragrant spices.

Calcutta Biryani features Awadhi and Mughlai influences. It is milder in spices and usually includes boiled potatoes, chicken or goat, fried onions, raisins, and cooked eggs.

It is made and prepped with juicy and crispy chicken pieces in layers of fluffy rice, spices and fried onions served with steamed rice.

This Lucknow-style biryani has subtle flavours and entire spices. To preserve flavour, it is cooked in a sealed pot with long-grain basmati rice and delicate meat.

This variety is from Kerala's Malabar area. Coconut, curry leaves, and spices give it its unique flavour. Short-grain rice cooked with marinated chicken, beef, and fish.

Another Kerala specialty is tasty and prepared. The dish includes short-grain rice, chicken or mutton, fennel seeds, cloves, cinnamon, fried onions, and cashews.

Closing the saucepan with flatbread keeps steam and taste in this biryani. Mughal cuisine gave it its rich taste and aroma. Dum biryani cooks basmati rice and spices with meat.