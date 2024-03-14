Senegalese leader pledges to leave office amid election chaos

(MENAFN) In the midst of election turmoil and mounting criticism, Senegal's President Macky Sall has affirmed his commitment to stepping down from office at the conclusion of his term on April 2. Sall reiterated this pledge during a national dialogue held on Monday, where he also announced plans to conduct the postponed presidential election before the onset of the rainy season in July.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President Sall emphasized his adherence to the April 2 deadline, stating, "By addressing the national dialogue, I wanted to clearly reaffirm that April 2, 2024, will mark the end of my mandate. I said it and I stand by it."



The political landscape in the West African nation has been tumultuous since early February, following Sall's decision to postpone the presidential election, originally slated for the previous Sunday, by ten months. The postponement was attributed to a dispute between the judiciary and lawmakers regarding the exclusion of key opposition figures from the final electoral list, notably Ousmane Sonko, leader of the PASTEF party, who is currently imprisoned. Sonko's disqualification stemmed from his criminal record and has been a focal point of political unrest since 2021.



On February 15, Senegal's Constitutional Council invalidated the legislation that had extended the electoral timeline, deeming it "unlawful," and instructed the government to expedite the election process. In response, President Sall initiated a national dialogue to establish a new date for the presidential vote.



Despite his decision not to seek a third term, Sall's administration has faced criticism and protests over the handling of the electoral process. The commitment to uphold the April 2 deadline aims to address concerns surrounding the legitimacy and transparency of the electoral process, restoring stability and democratic governance in Senegal.

