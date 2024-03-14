Poland intends on changing ambassadors in more than 50 nations

(MENAFN) Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has announced plans to recall more than 50 ambassadors and withdraw approximately a dozen candidates put forward by the previous government in Warsaw. This decision, approved by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, aims to address challenges in Poland's foreign policy landscape with a renewed focus on professionalism and effectiveness, as outlined in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry.



The recall procedures, initiated with the prime minister's backing, signify a significant shake-up within Poland's diplomatic corps, with the aim of fostering a more cohesive and strategic approach to international relations. The Foreign Ministry expressed optimism that collaboration among key authorities in the country will facilitate the execution of these changes and enhance Poland's diplomatic efforts on the global stage.



However, the announcement has sparked controversy, with President Andrzej Duda asserting that ambassadorial appointments and recalls require presidential approval. This divergence of opinion underscores underlying tensions between Duda and Tusk, who have been at odds over various domestic issues, including judicial reforms and media governance.



In a televised address, Tusk emphasized the need for a "massive change in embassies," citing the imperative of building a team of ambassadors loyal to the Polish state. Despite assurances that the recall of ambassadors is not a retaliatory measure, Tusk acknowledged that the decision will impact diplomats who have performed admirably in their roles.



The move signals a broader reevaluation of Poland's diplomatic priorities and personnel, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing its interests on the global stage. As the recall process unfolds, attention will remain focused on the implications for Poland's international relations and the extent to which the overhaul will shape its diplomatic engagement moving forward.

