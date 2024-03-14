Badruka School Of Management Accepting Applications For Its Flagship PGDM Programme For 2024-26

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13 March 2024: Badruka School of Management (BSM), an institution launched by Badruka Educational Society, is accepting applications for its flagship two-year fully residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for the academic years 2024-26. Up to 120 candidates have the opportunity to avail scholarships by applying before March 25, 2024. The scholarship parameters are based on profiles and entrance exam scores.



BSM's AICTE-approved PGDM programme stands out for its focus on Data, Technology, and Entrepreneurship and a global faculty pool with credentials from world-class institutions such as Kellogg, Wharton, and NUS and from renowned Indian institutions such as ISB, IIMs and BITSoM. The curriculum includes niche courses in Sustainable Businesses, Design Thinking, and Digital Businesses, providing learners with a comprehensive skill set crucial for the evolving landscape of the future workforce. The programme emphasises experiential learning through live industry projects, corporate mentorship programmes, and a mandatory 3-month internship. Pedagogical methods include case studies, a flipped room approach, and group discussions to enhance the learning experience.



Duration and Programme Structure

The PGDM Programme spans six trimesters over two years, providing a full-time residential learning experience.

The Programme follows a unique 2-week block teaching model, where each course is taught intensively for a duration of two weeks.



Year 1 consists of 18 compulsory core courses and 6 Essential Skills and Perspective courses (ESPs) for workplace readiness and multidisciplinary learning.



Year 2 offers Specialisations, with students having the flexibility to choose from a diverse range of elective courses. Students must mandatorily pursue 6 ESPs.



Students must complete a minimum of one specialisation and can opt for a maximum of two.



Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal, Director, BSM, remarked, "In today's dynamic world, the significance of new-age PGDM programmes, enriched with Essential Skills and Perspectives (ESPs) and hands-on industry experience, cannot be overstated. This programme at BSM empowers students with the knowledge, agility, and holistic skills essential for navigating the complexities of the modern professional landscape. At BSM, we believe that fostering innovation, embracing technology, and cultivating a diverse skill set are paramount. Our programme serves as a catalyst for not only academic excellence but also for shaping individuals who are well-equipped to thrive.



Eligibility Criteria:



Class Xth and XIIth from a recognised board.

Recognized Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree in any discipline.

Valid score from CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, TS ICET, ATMA or any other state-level management entrance exam.





About Badruka School of Management



Badruka School of Management (BSM) is a distinguished Business School in Hyderabad, committed to fostering entrepreneurship and excellence. Our multidisciplinary curriculum is designed to nurture future leaders across various sectors, fostering inclusivity and sustainability in society.



In the rapidly evolving business landscape, characterised by digitisation and continuous innovation, BSM aims to redefine business education, empowering graduates to navigate workplace challenges, ask pertinent questions, and make strategic decisions for sustainable growth. We aspire to rank among the top Business Schools in India, guided by our commitment to student and faculty quality.





