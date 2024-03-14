White Lotus Group targets INR 1200 Cr Revenue in FY'24, Unveils plan for 1 Million Sq.ft Bespoke Luxury Villa Project in North Bangalore

(MENAFN- Value360india) Bangalore, 13th March 2024: White Lotus Group, a renowned bespoke luxury real estate player in Bangalore, today unveiled plans for its latest villa project in North Bangalore Area. Led by IIT alumnus Pavan Kumar, the company is set to redefine personalised luxury living with this exceptional concept development, estimated to generate a revenue potential of INR 1200 crore.

Spanning a vast 1 million square feet, this timeless project embodies White Lotus Group's state-of-the-art "Personal Sanctuary" concept, which transcends traditional notions of living spaces. Residences here are meticulously crafted to serve as gateways to conscious personal exploration, expression, and evolution, offering a truly unique and soulful experience tailored to the discerning tastes of global travellers.

"Our vision has always been to craft homes that are more than just physical structures," said Pavan Kumar, Founder and CEO of White Lotus Group. "With our new project, we aim to continue elevating bespoke luxury living by ‘crafting personal sanctuaries rooted in Harmony' that cater to the unique tastes of our elite clientele, including founders of successful start-ups and top executives who have experienced the finest living standards across the world."

Building on its reputation for delivering bespoke luxury, White Lotus Group has consistently pushed boundaries with projects like Aravindaksha, Kalpavriksha, Amaranta, Anora, Ohana, and Tamara. These projects have set new standards for curated luxury living, blending design excellence with intuitive customer insights to meet the expectations of sophisticated global citizens.

Moreover, White Lotus Group's asset-light business model, which prioritizes joint developments with strategic partners, ensures long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Kumar elaborated, "We leverage our capital to identify professional land aggregators, fostering enduring partnerships that drive mutual success."

White Lotus Group recently secured a substantial funding round of Rs 150 crore from Dubai-based Luxe Port Group of Companies. This capital injection will fuel the company's growth plans, strengthen its brand presence in Bangalore, and facilitate expansion into other major cities like Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. The funds raised will also be invested in technological innovation, sustainability initiatives, and strengthening the company's leadership team.

Looking ahead, White Lotus Group, led by a fresh and new-age team comprising IIT and IIM alumni is poised for further expansion, with plans underway to create an additional 1.5 million square feet of bespoke luxury developments slated for launch in fiscal year 2025. Kumar reiterated the company's commitment to partnering with professional landowners for joint developments, emphasizing a collaborative approach towards achieving future milestones.





