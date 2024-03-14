Fitch increases Turkey's credit rating amid positive financial outlook

(MENAFN) In a significant development for the Turkish economy, Fitch Ratings Agency recently announced an upward revision of Turkey's credit rating from "B" to "B+" and adjusted its future outlook from "stable" to "positive." This optimistic assessment by Fitch underscores the potential opportunities that lie ahead for the Turkish economy, despite the prevailing challenges on a broad scale.



According to Fitch's statement released last Friday, the decision to raise Turkey's long-term debt credit rating was influenced by significant changes in economic policy implemented since June 2023. This shift in policy direction has evidently contributed to a more favorable outlook for Turkey's economic trajectory, signaling a potential turning point for the nation's economic fortunes.



However, amidst the positive outlook, concerns persist regarding the mounting inflationary pressures facing Turkey. Official inflation data released by Turkish authorities indicate a notable increase in inflation rates, with February recording an annual inflation rate of 67.1 percent, up from 64.9 percent in January. Despite these official figures, independent economists from the Inflation Research Group challenge the accuracy of these statistics, arguing that the actual increase in consumer goods prices could be even higher, reaching 122 percent on an annual basis.



Despite the challenges posed by inflationary pressures, Fitch's positive assessment suggests confidence in Turkey's ability to navigate these hurdles and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The upward revision in Turkey's credit rating reflects a growing recognition of the nation's efforts to address economic challenges and implement reforms conducive to sustainable growth. As Turkey moves forward, maintaining momentum in economic policy reforms and addressing inflationary concerns will be crucial in realizing the potential outlined by Fitch's optimistic outlook.

