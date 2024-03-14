HEC Paris In Qatar Graduate Receives Prestigious French Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar has announced that a graduate from its Doha campus has been honored with the prestigious HEC Foundation Executive Master Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to management science. Every year, the Foundation awards five prizes to reward the best works of HEC Paris students. Five juries came together to select the authors of theses, dissertations, or works which, in each of their categories, made the best contribution to management sciences. This marks the first time that a graduate from the Doha campus has received this highly respected award.

Revati Vijay Lokhande, the recipient of the 2023 award, was celebrated for her thesis titled 'A Study on Indian Physicians' Behavioral Intention to Adopt Digital Continuous Medical Education in the Long Term'. The award ceremony, held in Paris on February 26, highlighted Revati's pioneering approach, focused on leveraging digital Continuous Medical Education (CME) to bridge the rural-urban healthcare knowledge for physicians in India.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, commended Revati's exceptional achievement, stating:“This award is testimony to the excellence of both our participants and the thesis guidance provided by our faculty and mentors. We congratulate Revati on this distinction. Her journey exemplifies HEC Paris's commitment to nurturing leaders who drive positive change and inspire others to become better versions of themselves.”

Revati expressed her gratitude for the support she received from HEC Paris in Qatar, acknowledging,“The programme truly impacted my career growth, providing me the knowledge, skills, confidence, and personal belief to push through barriers, navigate a competitive landscape and seek out innovation to deliver better service for all.”