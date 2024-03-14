Electricity Consumption By Ukraine's Manufacturing Industry Up By 23% Over Four Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the heating season, thanks to the stable performance of Ukraine's energy system, the consumption rate of electricity by the country's manufacturing industry increased by 23%.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In November 2023-February 2024, despite the war-time challenges, the manufacturing industry consumed about 9.38 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is more than 23% higher compared to the same period last year,” the report states.

In particular, the consumption rate rose by 25.75% in November 2023, 37.56% in December 2023, 27.58% in January 2024, and 6.17% in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian power generating enterprises produced 41.53 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in November 2023-February 2024, which is 16% higher compared to the same period last season.

Half of the above electricity volumes were generated by nuclear power plants (22.17 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 22% higher compared to the same period last season).

In addition, hydro power plants produced 4.16 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity (+7.5%), thermal power plants – 13 billion kilowatt-hours (+10%), renewable energy facilities – 2.03 billion kilowatt-hours (+25%).

According to the ministry, the consumption rate of electricity by household consumers also increased by about 12%, totaling 12.64 billion kilowatt-hours during that period.

“The development of industry and, consequently, economy is impossible without the stable operation of the energy system. This is achieved primarily thanks to large-scale repairs in the energy sector, which will continue, as well as our military protecting the infrastructure from enemy attacks. We are working to ensure that, despite the war, our consumers have reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko concluded.