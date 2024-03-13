Esgbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Announces Option To Epworth Property In Nunavut, Canada

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF)

recently announced that on Feb. 29, 2024, it entered into a binding letter agreement with Emerald Geological Services (“EGS”) under which it has been granted an option to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada.“We are very excited to option the Epworth Property,” said Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.“This is an impressive 74-kilometre-long trend of high-grade copper, silver and zinc mineralization with accompanying gold, cobalt and lead. This mineralization is in a style typical of the Central African Copper Belt that boasts several large, high-grade deposits. We have similar mineralization at our Storm Project and look to leverage our knowledge and experience gained there to make new discoveries at Epworth.”

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The company is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. Aston Bay is 100% owner of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit and has been optioned to American West Metals Limited. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

