Another Russian Refinery Hit By Ukrainian Drones, Fourth In 24 Hours - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones launched by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reportedly struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, effectively putting its operations to a halt.

The report was confirmed to Ukrinform by a source in Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces.

"Yes, this report is true," said the source.

As reported earlier, on March 5, Ukraine's military intelligence said a Ukrainian drone targeted an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region.

Overnight Wednesday, March 13, Ukrainian drones have reportedly hit three oil refineries across Russia – in Riazan, Nizhniy Novgorod region, and Leningrad region.

As reported by British intelligence analysts , Russia's oil refining capacity has been temporarily reduced by multiple Ukrainian drone strikes against refineries across Russia, and it will take longer than usual for Russia to restore them amid sanctions.