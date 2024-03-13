The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Is Thrilled To Announce A Strategic Partnership With F1 Miami Grand Prix!!

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Palm Beach, Florida, United States, February 28, 2024 – The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) announces a strategic partnership with F1 Crypto Miami Grand Prix!

Held from May 3rd to May 5th, the race promises to be absolutely the can't miss event of the year.

PBHFA Members are entitled to special pricing. Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association members will have the privilege of experiencing this grand event in a way that transcends the ordinary spectatorship.

As part of this exclusive offer, members will have access to purchase a limited number of tickets within (4) zones that are being held specifically for PBHFA members. Don't wait long; this offer will expire on March 15th, 2024.

David S. Goodboy, Founder of PBHFA, remarked,“We are thrilled to be working with such a world class organization as Formula One. Our members anticipate another incredible experience and are particularly excited that we are providing a very special VIP offer to participate!”

About F1 Miami:

For the first time, Miami has been chosen as one of the six venues to host a Sprint race in 2024. Held on a Saturday, the Sprint is roughly one third of the distance of a Grand Prix and will guarantee three days of competitive action in Miami Gardens this year. The other venues to host a Sprint will be China, Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.

On track there will be no changes to the driver line-ups for the first time in the history of the sport. It means Florida's Logan Sargeant will enjoy another season at Williams Racing as the American racer looks to build on his rookie campaign from last year. Sargeant tuned 23 years of age on New Year's Eve and will be keen to increase his points haul going into the new season.

Another new addition to the coming season will be F1 Academy, the innovative junior series that has been created to prepare female racers for higher levels of motorsport competition - with the goal of finding a future female F1 star. The championship will visit seven different venues in 2024 and every round will form part of the support package of a Grand Prix weekend. Each team will feature a car that will be affiliated to one of the ten F1 teams. The Miami International Autodrome is set to host a round of F1 Academy this coming May which will further add to the on-track action to the third staging of a Formula 1 race at Hard Rock Stadium.

With teams launching their new cars in early February, all eyes will be on who can challenge the all-conquering Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing after their record-breaking season last year. Can Mercedes or Ferrari, Aston Martin or McLaren win races and have a shot at the 2024 crown? We won't have too long to wait to find out.

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association:

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) is the premier South Florida trade organization for investors and financial professionals.

PBHFA's mission is to unite the diverse hedge fund, financial, and investor community of Palm Beach County and South Florida into a unified group.

With a focus on providing deal-making support, and educational opportunities, and connecting investors and capital allocators with opportunities, PBHFA has become the go-to forum for idea sharing, deal-making, and socializing in the region.

Its members include active hedge fund managers/professionals, ultra-high net-worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, and top service providers.





Media Contact:

Name: David S. Goodboy, Founder, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Email: ...

Phone: 561.349.7300

Website: ...

Address: 375 South County Rd, Palm Beach FL 33480