Indian Cargo Ship Rams Into Kerala Fishing Boat, Two Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode, May 13 (IANS) An Indian general cargo ship Sagar Yuvaraj, in the wee hours of Monday, hit a Kerala fishing boat leaving two men in the boat dead.

The incident occurred 32 nautical miles away from Chavakadu.

The fishing boat had six fishers who had left Ponnani on Friday for deep-sea fishing.

In the impact of the crash, the fishing boat was split into two and those in the cargo ship saved four, while Abdul Salam and Gafoor could not be saved.

It was after the arrival of the Indian Coast Guard and Navy teams that the bodies of the two were recovered.