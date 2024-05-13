               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Xi's Visit Builds A Crucial Bridgehead Into Europe


5/13/2024 1:13:31 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to visit France, Serbia and Hungary for his first European tour in five years was no random choice.

France is a nuclear power, a member of NATO and one of the leading powers of the European Union (EU). Serbia is neither an EU nor NATO member. Hungary is a member of both, but it is one of the European community's smaller states.

However, from a Chinese perspective, the three countries have several important common features. Not least, all three have reservations about American policy. And each of the three states, albeit in different ways, is dissatisfied with the EU.

Furthermore, the three are concerned about the problems caused by global economic challenges. And finally, the three countries want to reposition themselves in the ongoing geostrategic realignment.

“Europe must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid being dragged into the conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview he gave on board his plane a year ago after returning from a three-day state visit to China.

“Europe needs strategic autonomy to become a superpower under the leadership of France. There is a big risk that Europe will get involved in a crisis that has nothing to do with it. This will prevent the EU from building its strategic autonomy,” Macron said.

The global geostrategic reorganization is already underway and France is looking for its place in the new circumstances.

Germany's economy is constantly weakening, so Berlin's international influence is decreasing, and its leading role in the EU has practically been called into question. France wants to fill the vacancy.

An important element of the Paris plan is for the EU to move economically away from America and closer to China. The card is also in the deck to keep France at an equal distance from Washington and Beijing. Needless to say, China likes the idea since it sees the United States as its main rival.

Xi's talks in Paris, which were not just bilateral, should be placed in this context. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, also took part in the talks.


Xi

President Xi Jinping attends a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

It is not by chance that Xi said that China views Europe as an important partner on the road to modernization, a theme that plays a prominent role in Beijing's foreign policy.

At the meeting, Macron also touched on trade relations, urging equal trade conditions – China's state-supported foreign trade in particular causes problems for the French – between China and the EU.

Asia Times

