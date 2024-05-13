Srinagar LS Polls: Kashmiri Pandit Voters Turn Out In Large Numbers In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the polling for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency began today, Kashmiri Pandit voters are exercising their franchise in 23 polling stations established in different areas of Jammu district.
Polling began at 7 am and the first voters were welcomed by polling staff with flowers. Since morning, people have been coming in good numbers to cast their votes, reportd news agency KNO.ADVERTISEMENT
The electoral authorities conducted a final revision of the electoral rolls, which resulted in the addition of supplementary Kashmiri Pandit voters.
According to the latest information, a total of 16,338 Kashmiri Pandit voters are eligible to cast their votes in Jammu, comprising 9,202 male voters and 7,136 female voters.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Lok Sabha Polls: Three Generations Of Abdullah's Caste Their Vote In Srinagar Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First Time Voters In Pulwama
