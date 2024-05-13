Juventus Secure Next Season's Champions League Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, May 13 (IANS) Juventus secured a Champions League spot for next season despite being held to a 1-1 draw by already-relegated Salernitana. This outcome was aided by Atalanta's 2-1 victory over Roma.

Juventus, in a slump, had managed only one win in their last nine Serie A matches prior to Sunday, contrasting with Salernitana's early relegation from Europe's top five leagues.

Despite dominating possession, Juve fell behind in the 27th minute when Niccolo Pierozzi connected with Junior Sambia's corner for a twisting header.

The Bianconeri hit the woodwork three times but only found an equalizer in stoppage time when Manuel Locatelli flicked on a corner for Adrien Rabiot to score at the back post.

This draw left Juventus and Bologna both on 67 points. With two rounds remaining and five Italian teams set to participate in next season's Champions League, both clubs have secured their spots, sitting seven points clear of sixth-placed Roma.

In another key match impacting Champions League qualification, Atalanta took a crucial 2-1 win against Roma, thanks to Charles De Ketelaere's quick brace.

Despite Lorenzo Pellegrini's penalty for Roma, Atalanta held on to win, placing them three points ahead of Roma with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Lazio solidified their seventh position with a 2-0 win over Empoli. Genoa overturned a deficit to defeat Sassuolo 2-1, and Torino secured a 2-1 victory at Hellas Verona.