Four Killed, Nine Injured In Road Accident In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 13 (IANS) Four persons were killed and nine others critically injured on Wednesday after a speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when the victims were returning from Muzaffarpur after attending marriage function, Rampur Hari police station's SHO said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that driver of the SUV dozed off leading to the fatal accident.

The deceased have been identified as Shohan Mahto, Pradyuman Dangar, Bipin Mahto and Indra Kumar Dangar. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

All the victims hailed from Balligarh village of Sitamarhi district.

"We have sent the bodies to Sadar hospital for post-mortem. We also rescued the injured persons and admitted them to hospitals. The family members were informed about the accident," the SHO said.