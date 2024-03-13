SJB Insists No Deal With Ranil Wickremesinghe

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) insisted that it will not reach any agreement with President Ranil Wickremesinghe to form an alliance.

SJB member Rehan Jayawickreme said that it is no surprise that the Minister who said Sri Lanka is part of India also thinks that the SJB and President Wickremesinghe should forge an alliance.

Jayawickreme noted that this Minister had called the SJB and its leadership useless on many occasions

“Why form alliances with those deemed useless?” Jayawickreme asked in a post on X.

He said that the SJB will not enter into any agreement with the incumbent.

Jayawickreme noted that the SJB charted its own course in the 2020 elections, and that course will not be altered to satisfy the whims and fancies of a select few. (Colombo Gazette)