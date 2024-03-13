Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, Decomposed Body Of Bengal-Based Woman Found Inside Chandapura Flat, Rape Suspected

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Bengal-based woman's decomposed, naked body was discovered unclothed in a flat in Chandapura, a suburb of Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the area. The landlord became alarmed by a strong odour emanating from the residence and promptly notified the authorities. Authorities believe the victim, estimated to be in her mid-20s, had met her demise approximately five days prior. Despite the advanced state of decomposition, no visible signs of injury or harm were discernible on her body, according to officers from the Surya Nagar police station.

Speculation has arisen regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, particularly in light of a similar incident that occurred in the same vicinity. Another young woman, suspected to be in her early 20s and originally from Odisha, was found in a neighbouring apartment owned by a tech professional. The scene of this second incident was marked by the presence of drugs and a syringe, suggesting possible sexual abuse before her demise. Anxiously awaited is an autopsy report that may shed light on the cause of death and any potential sexual assault.

Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born

Further details emerge about the tenants of the flat where the Odisha native was discovered. Last December, an individual identifying himself as Safan from Odisha had secured a single-bedroom flat on the fourth floor, along with an adjacent room, for a rent of Rs 9,800 and an advance payment of Rs 60,000. However, Safan vanished until January 10, when he reappeared to pay rent and inform the landlord of his wife's arrival from their hometown.

Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder

On February 28th, the landlady discovered a man in his forties and a woman in her twenties inside the room Safan had rented. When she inquired about them, Safan explained that they were a father and daughter he was acquainted with. He assured her that they would be leaving the room within three days.

Suspicion deepens as both Safan and the individual who referred him as a tenant are reported missing, with their phones switched off. The police have launched an investigation, invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code related to murder, rape, and tampering with evidence or providing false information to shield a perpetrator. Neighbours rarely saw the Odisha tenants, who came and went irregularly. The person who arranged their tenancy also visited infrequently, maybe once or twice a month. according to the landlord.