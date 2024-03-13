Travel Technology Market Size, Trends, Companies, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Travel Technology Market Report by Product Type (Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions, Global Distribution System (GDS)), Application (Travel Industry, Tourism Industry, Hospitality Industry), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global travel technology market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Travel Technology Industry:

Digital Transformation:

The travel industry is presently undergoing a significant digital transformation, utilizing technology to enhance the overall travel experience. This shift encompasses various facets of travel, with a focus on improving customer satisfaction. For example, travel companies are increasingly providing mobile applications (apps) to enable travelers to access services conveniently on their smartphones or tablets. Additionally, digital payments, such as credit cards and electronic wallets, are replacing cash or physical checks, contributing to market expansion.

Rising Travel Demand:

In recent times, there has been a significant surge in the global demand for travel. More and more individuals are eager to discover new places, immerse themselves in diverse cultures, and forge enduring bonds with loved ones. The accessibility and affordability of travel have increased, allowing a greater number of people to go on leisurely journeys. Additionally, professionals frequently find themselves traveling for business meetings, conferences, and negotiations. These various factors are all playing a role in driving the growth of the travel industry.

Growing Popularity of Personalized Travel:

The advancement of travel technology is heavily dependent on utilizing data analytics to gather and examine extensive datasets concerning customer habits, preferences, and past travel behaviors. This information encompasses details such as previous trip bookings, visited locations, travel dates, and even social media interactions. Consequently, travel firms employ recommendation engines powered by artificial intelligence to propose suitable destinations, lodgings, and experiences that resonate with each traveler's characteristics. Additionally, AI-driven itinerary organizers can craft customized travel plans tailored to individual interests and limitations. These services extend to suggesting sightseeing excursions, making restaurant reservations, and arranging activities that align with the traveler's tastes and available schedule.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Travel Technology Industry:





Amadeus IT Group SA

CRS Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Lemax, mTrip

Navitaire LLC

Qtech Software Private Limited

Sabre Corporation

Tramada Systems Pty Ltd Travelport International Limited

Global Travel Technology Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions Global Distribution System (GDS)

Global distribution system dominates the market as it provides access to a vast inventory of travel-related products and services, including flights, hotels, rental cars, and activities.

By Application:



Travel Industry

Tourism Industry Hospitality Industry

Based on the application, the market is divided into travel industry, tourism industry, and hospitality industry.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Travel Technology Market Trends:

The travel industry is witnessing a surge in AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, which offer immediate customer assistance, address inquiries, and facilitate booking modifications. This not only enhances customer service but also cuts down operational expenses significantly. Additionally, the adoption of blockchain technology is gaining momentum in the travel sector to ensure secure and transparent transactions for services like baggage monitoring, identity verification, and fraud detection. By fostering trust and security within the industry, blockchain is revolutionizing the way transactions are conducted. Furthermore, there is a noticeable shift towards sustainability in travel tech with companies introducing environmentally friendly transport options, tools to monitor carbon footprints, and platforms that advocate for responsible tourism practices.

