Iraq Takes Delivery Of New Crane Barge

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq has taken delivery of a new crane barge, the "Shanashil".

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony held at Umm Qasr Port in Basra province, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani highlighted the significance of this initiative, aimed at supporting national capabilities in managing and maintaining oil ports.

He said the new vessel will, "provide technical support in addressing traditional or emergency issues encountered by facilities and vessels, contributing to maintenance activities by replacing main and secondary port equipment, salvaging wrecks, and upgrading port facilities."

With a length of 98.95 meters, a width of 29.7 meters, and a depth of 6.5 meters, the Shanashil accommodates up to 155 personnel and is constructed of durable steel.

According to a statement fromi the Ministry of Oil, its deployment is anticipated to save millions in hard currency for the state treasury, previously allocated for maintenance works.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

