BELTRAIDE Connects With Investors At Latin America Impact Investing Forum (FLII) 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – March 8, 2024, BELTRAIDE, the Belize investment and trade development service, participated in the annual Latin America Impact Investing Forum (FLII) held in Merida, Mexico, from February 27 to 29. The forum's theme,“CONNECT – UNITE TO IGNITE IMPACT,” resonated with BELTRAIDE's mission to attract investment for sustainable development in Belize.

FLII is a premier gathering for investors, entrepreneurs, corporations, and key stakeholders in the Latin American impact investing ecosystem. Since 2011, the forum has facilitated connections between investors, businesses, and changemakers, driving positive social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.

This year's FLII focused on fostering impact-driven strategies for long-term change. Discussions highlighted innovative solutions, the importance of environmental stewardship in investments, and harnessing technology for transformation and inclusivity.

BELTRAIDE leveraged the forum to connect with potential investors and key stakeholders. By promoting Belize's priority sectors for investment, particularly in cattle and sustainable energy, BELTRAIDE established valuable connections for exploring potential investment opportunities.

BELTRAIDE remains committed to attracting investment as a critical catalyst for Belize's economic development. Through continued participation in such events and proactive outreach, BELTRAIDE strives to foster a thriving investment ecosystem that benefits both investors and the nation of Belize.

BELTRAIDE was represented by Naim Polanco, investment associate of the BelizeINVEST unit.

