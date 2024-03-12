MMTC-PAMP Introduces Commemorative Ram Lalla Silver Bar: A Token Of Devotion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12 March 2024: MMTC-PAMP, India\'s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold & silver refinery is proud to announce the launch of the Ram Lalla 50 grams purest Silver Bar at 99.99+% purity. This exquisite bar pays homage to Lord Ram, showcasing a coloured image of the Ram Lalla idol 3D embossed on the front, and the iconic Ram Mandir depicted on the back.



Lord Ram holds immense significance for millions of devotees worldwide. Revered as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram is celebrated for righteousness, justice, and moral integrity. His epic journey, as chronicled in the revered scripture Ramayana, serves as a timeless testament to the triumph of good over evil and the enduring power of faith and devotion. The product is now available at MMTC-PAMP Purity Verification Centers (PVC) across India.



Speaking on the announcement, the spokesperson of MMTC-PAMP stated, â€œAs India rejoices in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the Pran Pratishtha of the revered Ram Lalla idol, MMTC-PAMP takes pride in contributing to this historic moment with the launch of the Ram Lalla Silver bar. With its exquisite design on purest silver with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship, and profound symbolism, the silver bar serves as a timeless tribute to the revered legacy of Lord Ram and his enduring message of righteousness, compassion, and divine grace.â€



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir, wherein the divine spirit was invoked into the idol of Lord Ram, marked a momentous occasion in the Hindu calendar, signifying the presence of the divine in the earthly realm. It is a time of profound reverence and spiritual awakening, as devotees gather to pay homage to the beloved deity and seek his blessings for prosperity, peace, and harmony.



MMTC-PAMP\'s Ram Lalla Silver bar embodies the essence of this sacred occasion, offering devotees a tangible symbol of their faith and devotion. Meticulously crafted to the highest standards on purest silver with 99.99+% purity, customers can cherish the authenticity and value of each bar. The Ram Lalla Silver Bar is a timeless symbol of devotion and spirituality, making it an ideal and cherished memento, which can be passed down through generations.



The full-scale image of Ram Lalla on the silver bar details the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu, along with the image of Hanuman and Garuda, as created in the idol in Ayodhya. These symbols hold profound significance for many followers of Lord Ram. Staying true to this sentiment, the silver bar also carries a colourful image of the Ram Mandir on the reverse side of the bar.



Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ (99.99+%) the purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment.





About MMTC PAMP: A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.



MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Also, MMTC-PAMP is India\'s First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by the SBTi. MMTC-PAMP also has been recognised by the India Book of Records as the countryâ€TMs only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Ananya Varma

Email :...