Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market Report 2024-2032, Industry Trends, Segmentation And Forecast Analysis

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market Report by Focus Area (Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services), and Region 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia smart cities market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market?

Saudi Arabia smart cities market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.61% during

2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market Trends and Drivers:

The Saudi Arabia smart cities market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for sustainable and efficient urban planning solutions. Additionally, the increasing focus on modern infrastructure development is also stimulating the growth of the market. Besides this, the government authorities in Saudi Arabia are launching initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to reduce the country's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors, such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. This, in turn, is fostering the development of smart cities and providing a positive outlook to the overall market.

Apart from this, the emerging utilization of advanced technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics in urban management to enable smart infrastructure and buildings, efficient water and waste management systems, and enhanced public safety and security services, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and connectivity is attracting investments from private entities in smart infrastructure projects, which is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, collaborations between public, private, and global tech giants to accelerate the smart city transformation are anticipated to drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Focus Area Insights:



Smart Transportation



Smart Ticketing



Traffic Management System



Passenger Information Management System



Freight Information System



Connected Vehicles

Others

Smart Buildings



Building Energy Optimization



Emergency Management System



Parking Management System

Others

Smart Utilities



Advanced Metering Infrastructure



Distribution Management System



Substation Automation

Others

Smart Citizen Services



Smart Education



Smart Healthcare



Smart Public Safety



Smart Street Lighting Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

