Esports Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Future Demand & Report 2024-2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Esports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including esports market report. The global esports market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Esports Industry:

Rising Popularity Among Younger Demographics:

Esports has gained immense popularity, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who are the primary audience and participants. This demographic is highly engaged in video gaming and is drawn to the competitive, interactive, and social aspects of esports. The rise of streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube, where gamers watch live broadcasts of tournaments and engage with other community members, has significantly contributed to this popularity. Young audiences are increasingly considering esports not just as a form of entertainment but also as a viable career option, with professional esports players achieving celebrity status. The integration of esports into popular culture, including collaborations with music, fashion, and entertainment industries, has broadened its appeal and accessibility to a younger, tech-savvy audience.

Technological Advancements and Improved Gaming Experience:

Technological innovations have been pivotal in the advancement of esports. High-quality graphics, advanced gaming consoles, and VR/AR technologies have enhanced the gaming experience, making it more immersive and appealing. The development of sophisticated gaming hardware and software has also allowed for more intricate and complex games, which are more engaging for both players and spectators. The high-speed internet and the advent of 5G technology have improved connectivity, reducing latency issues and enabling seamless, real-time gaming experiences. This technological evolution has not only improved the quality of gaming but has also facilitated the organization of large-scale, global esports tournaments, attracting a wider audience and fostering a more inclusive and diverse esports community.

Corporate Sponsorships and Media Rights:

The financial growth of the esports industry is significantly driven by corporate sponsorships and media rights. Major brands from various sectors, including technology, apparel, and beverages, are investing in esports to tap into its young and engaged audience. These sponsorships provide substantial funding for tournaments, teams, and individual players, contributing to the professionalization of the industry. Media rights sales, including broadcasting and streaming rights for esports tournaments, have become a significant revenue stream. The broadcasting of esports events on mainstream media channels, along with exclusive streaming deals, has increased visibility and legitimacy, attracting non-endemic audiences and sponsors. This influx of investment and media attention has transformed esports from a niche hobby to a mainstream, commercialized industry.

Global Esports Market Trends:

The increasing legitimacy of esports as a competitive sport, with its inclusion in multi-sport events like the Asian Games, is another growth driver. Educational institutions incorporating esports into their curricula and the establishment of esports scholarships and varsity teams have further boosted its credibility. The rise of mobile gaming has expanded the esports audience, as mobile games are more accessible and require less investment in gaming hardware.

Game developers are increasingly designing games with a focus on competitive play and esports viability, contributing to the creation of new markets and audiences. Globalization of the industry, with the emergence of regional leagues and international tournaments, has fostered cross-cultural exchange and broadened the reach of esports. Community building and fan engagement through social media platforms have been crucial in maintaining and expanding the audience base. Additionally, the rise of female participation and viewership in esports is slowly changing the gender dynamics within what has traditionally been a male-dominated field.

Esports Market Report Segmentation:

By Revenue Model:



Media Rights

Advertising and Sponsorships

Merchandise and Tickets Others

Advertising and sponsorships is the most prevalent revenue model due to the high viewer engagement and brand exposure opportunities in esports events.

By Platform:



Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Player vs Player (PvP)

First Person Shooters (FPS) Real Time Strategy (RTS)

On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into PC-based esports, consoles-based esports, and mobile and tablets.

By Games:



PC-based Esports

Consoles-based Esports Mobile and Tablets

First-person shooters (FPS) represented the largest segment as they are popular for their competitive and engaging gameplay, drawing large audiences and participants.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India , Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific's dominance in the esports market is attributed to its large, tech-savvy youth population, widespread internet access, and the strong presence of gaming cultures..

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

