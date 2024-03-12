               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani And Kazakhstani Presidents Attended Opening Ceremony Of Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center In Fuzuli


3/12/2024 6:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the city of Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

During the opening ceremony, the heads of state met with Azerbaijan's culture and art figures, residents of the city of Fuzuli, and children who will study at the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.

