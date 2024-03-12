Azerbaijani And Kazakhstani Presidents Attended Opening Ceremony Of Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have
attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kurmangazy Children's
Creativity Center in the city of Fuzuli, Azernews reports.
During the opening ceremony, the heads of state met with
Azerbaijan's culture and art figures, residents of the city of
Fuzuli, and children who will study at the Kurmangazy Children's
Creativity Center.
