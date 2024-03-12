Dr. Karthik Ramesh Addresses AAFT Data Science Students On 'Right Case Of AI Ethic & Rights For Robots'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 29, 2024: In a bid to bridge the gap between academia and industry, AAFT hosted a compelling workshop for its Data Science students, featuring esteemed speaker Dr. Karthik Ramesh. The event, titled 'Right Case of AI Ethic & Rights for Robots,' took place at Marwah Studios in Noida.



The workshop aimed to provide students with insights into the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and its ethical considerations, particularly in the context of emerging technologies. Dr. Karthik Ramesh, a renowned figure in the field, engaged the audience in a thought-provoking discussion on the benefits and drawbacks of AI.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the importance of exposing students to industry trends to enhance their understanding and preparedness for the job market. He stated, ï¿1⁄2It is very important to bring the changing trends in the industry back to the institution so that students can relate themselves to what is going on in the market. Keeping all that in mind, we keep on bringing industry experts to AAFT and create powerful interactions with trendsetters.ï¿1⁄2



During the session, Dr. Karthik Ramesh, known for his dynamic and insightful presentations, addressed numerous questions raised by the students, providing clarity on complex AI-related topics. His vast experience in Information Technology, Financial Services, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Analytics, and e-Commerce enriched the discussion, offering students valuable perspectives on the real-world applications of AI.



Dr. Karthik Ramesh brings a wealth of expertise to the table, boasting an impressive educational background with an MBA from a leading V-School and a Gold Medal in B.E. (Computer Sciences & Engineering) from a top engineering college affiliated with Anna University. He is recognized as a fast-track growth performer, serial entrepreneur, and IT leader, with a strong passion for global sales and business development.



Highlighting the significance of the workshop, Dr. Ramesh commented, ï¿1⁄2The ethical considerations surrounding AI and the rights of robots are critical aspects that professionals in the field must grapple with. It was a privilege to engage with the bright and enthusiastic students at AAFT and delve into these complex issues.ï¿1⁄2



The event concluded with participants expressing their gratitude for the enriching experience and gaining valuable insights into the ethical dimensions of AI. Later Dr Marwah honoured Dr Karthik with the life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT.



