Hcltech Included In S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, US and Noida, India, March 11, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been included in the coveted S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the second year in a row. This underscores HCLTechâ€TMs deep commitment to doing business sustainably and helping its clients accelerate their sustainability agendas through technology.



S&P Global engaged with 9,400 companies across 62 industries globally to draw down a list of 759 companies, including HCLTech, that made it to the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook.



â€œThis is yet another validation of our focus on embedding sustainability at the core of our business. We continue to be guided by our ESG strategy based on the tenets of act, pact and impact to deliver meaningful impact on communities and the planet,â€ said Santhosh Jayaram, Global Head, Sustainability, HCLTech.



HCLTech has committed to limiting greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with the 1.5ÂoC pathway by 2030, with the goal of achieving net zero target by 2040. The company aims to transition to 80% of electricity usage from renewable energy by 2030.



In FY23, HCLTech replenished 26 times more water than it consumed across its operations in India. It is the first India-headquartered company to join the Water Resilience Coalition and endorse the CEO Water Mandate.



HCLTech is creating an impact on communities beyond India through grants, partnerships and employee volunteering. HCLTech Grant Americas has committed $5 million over five years in grants to NGO combating climate change and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity.



Through HCLFoundation programs, the company had a positive impact on 5.5 million lives in India, of which over 50% were women, and helped 12,000 people with disabilities.





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Kajal Kumawat

Email :...

Other articles by HCL