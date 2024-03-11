Atif Aslam Turns 41: 'Tere Bin' To 'Woh Lamhe', 7 Best Songs Of The Singer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Atif Aslam, a renowned Pakistani singer and actor, has delivered numerous hit songs throughout his career. While opinions on his best songs may vary, As the singer turns a year older, here are seven popular tracks by Atif Aslam that have been widely acclaimed by audiences.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

From the Bollywood film "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" (2009), this romantic ballad is known for its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics.

Tere Sang Yaara

Featured in the movie "Rustom" (2016), this romantic track showcases Atif Aslam's emotive vocals and has become a favorite among listeners.

Jeene Laga Hoon

Another romantic song from the Bollywood film "Ramaiya Vastavaiya" (2013), this melodious track captures the essence of falling in love and features Atif's signature style.

Also read:

YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top'

Pehli Nazar Mein

From the movie "Race" (2008), this romantic number became an instant hit with its catchy tune and Atif Aslam's mesmerizing voice.

Tere Bin

Originally featured in the Bollywood film "Bas Ek Pal" (2006), this soulful track showcases Atif Aslam's versatility and has remained popular over the years.

Woh Lamhe

From the Bollywood movie "Zeher" (2005), this hauntingly beautiful song is known for its poignant lyrics and Atif Aslam's soul-stirring rendition.

Aadat

Atif Aslam's breakthrough song with his band Jal, "Aadat" became a sensation upon its release in 2004. Its melancholic melody and powerful vocals made it a chart-topping hit.

These are just a few examples of Atif Aslam's notable songs, and there are many more beloved tracks in his extensive discography.