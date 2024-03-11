Ruder Finn Acquires Digital Marketing Agency Flightpath

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Ruder Finn has acquired digital marketing agency Flightpath, expanding the firm's digital integration group and its AI-powered studio RF Studio53.



The acquisition will bring to Ruder Finn a 25-person creative and digital team, which will be led by Flightpath founder and CEO Jon Fox.



Fox will report to Ruder Finn global CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. Flightpath's team will remain intact.



Flightpath works with consumer and B2B clients including Goya Foods and AkzoNobel. The agency's digital marketing services include website design & development, social media, content marketing and search engine marketing.



“As communications channels continue to diversify and consumers become more advertising averse, engaging existing and new customers requires smarter, intent-driven targeting through personalized dialogue and experiences,” Bloomgarden said.“Flightpath brings the expertise and tools to help us continue to enhance how we shape interactions and drive marketing impact for our clients.”



The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Ruder Finn has made at a global level in recent years.



In February, the agency made its first Middle East acquisition, Dubai-based Atteline , which will serve as the firm's regional hub. In October, the agency acquired Malaysian firm Pandan , extending its digital capabilities in the region. Agencies operating under the Ruder Finn Group umbrella include Ruder Finn, RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, Jacobstahl and RF Bloom.

