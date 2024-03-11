Rajat Sethi Joins As General Manager At Fairmont Jaipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 11, 2024: Fairmont Jaipur is delighted to announce the appointment of Rajat Sethi as the new General Manager. With a wealth of experience spanning over 25 years in the hospitality industry, Rajat Sethi brings a dynamic blend of leadership, operational expertise, and a proven track record of success to his new role.



As General Manager, Rajat will be responsible for leading Fairmont Jaipur towards continued success and excellence in guest service. His primary focus will be on enhancing the guest experience by ensuring impeccable service standards, personalized attention to guest needs, and crafting unforgettable experiences that surpass expectations.



Rajat will work closely with the hotel\'s leadership team to develop and implement strategic initiatives aimed at driving revenue growth, maximizing operational efficiency, and maintaining Fairmont Jaipur\'s position as a premier luxury destination in Jaipur. His leadership will be instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork among the hotel\'s staff, empowering them to deliver exceptional guest experiences.



Prior to joining Fairmont Jaipur, his most recent position as General Manager, at ITC Grand Bharat, a Luxury Collection Retreat and ITC Classic Golf and Country Club, where he has held since 2020. Prior to this, Rajat assumed the General Manager role with hotel groups such as Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Radisson Hotels India, the Grand New Delhi and ITC Mughal. His career also boasts of a very successful 8-year stint with the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts at their flagship property â€“ Trident Gurgaon, working in diverse roles.



In 2022 Rajat was recognized as General Manager of the Year in the Luxury to Upper Upscale category by Hotelier India.



Commenting on his appointment, Rajat stated, \"I\'m absolutely thrilled to be stepping into this role at Fairmont Jaipur. Being part of such a dynamic team is truly an honour. I\'ve always admired the hotel\'s commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences, and I can\'t wait to contribute to that legacy.\"



During his spare time, Rajat loves to play golf, finding relaxation and excitement on the greens whenever he can.



Fairmont Jaipur is confident that Mr. Sethi\'s extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in leading the hotel to new heights of success, further solidifying its reputation as a leading luxury destination in Jaipur.





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani dÃ©cor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as MICE Conference Expo and Awards 2023 for Best Wedding and MICE Hotel, WOW Awards for Best Venue for Big Fat Weddings, and ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year. ZOYA secured the Best Weekend Culinary Experience at Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2023. The property\'s environmental commitment earned Today\'s Traveller 2023\'s Best Luxury Environmentally Responsible Hotel in Jaipur.

