King Receives Vatican Secretary For Relations With States

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received Holy See Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, at Al Husseiniya Palace.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty asked the archbishop to express best wishes to Pope Francis, highlighting the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and the Vatican.The meeting covered the dangerous developments in Gaza, with the King reiterating the importance of imposing a ceasefire and guaranteeing the delivery of sufficient aid through all possible means.During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, the King stressed the need to stop Israeli violations and settler attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, warning they could lead to an explosion in the region.His Majesty urged unity among churches in Jerusalem in support of safeguarding the historical and legal status quo.For his part, Archbishop Gallagher commended Jordan's role in safeguarding holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.He expressed the Vatican's interest in supporting the humanitarian response in Gaza, and efforts to provide relief and medical aid to the Strip.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and the archbishop's accompanying delegation attended the meeting.