Nespon Solutions Completed Its Acquisition Of Cloudblue Services S.A.S, An Industry Focused Salesforce Consultancy In Co...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Texas-based Nespon Solutions has acquired Latin American Cloudblue Services. As a result, Nespon Solutions will gain capabilities in Salesforce Industries for Financial Services, while expanding its presence in the Americas. Cloudblue Services customers will benefit from access to Nespon's unique delivery model, global reach and partner network.

Umer Fazal, Nespon Solutions' CEO believes this move will create a more significant value proposition for Nespon, offering deep industry expertise in Insurance and Finance to organizations expecting rapid time to value, quality and innovation.

For Daniel Mark, President of Nespon Latam, this acquisition will allow Nespon to greatly expand its presence in a growth market like Colombia.

For Ivan Hassig, Cloudblue Services Managing Director, becoming part of the Nespon family is a key move for portfolio expansion offered to current customers and a great opportunity for Cloudblue's employees to thrive in a global environment and grow their career options. Ivan will serve as Nespon Country Manager for Colombia.

Nespon Solutions consultants help clients navigate the multi-cloud landscape for their organization. Whether automating complex business processes, integrating legacy systems, or streamlining existing services, Nespon provides consulting and implementation services to address business challenges.

The combined business will result in nearly 350 employees, hold over 500 Salesforce certifications and operate 4 global Centers of Excellence in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe.

“Cloudblue Services is part of our strategy focused on acquiring companies with unique capabilities in growth markets that help Nespon attract new clients with our global reach and broad expertise,” said Umer Fazal.

Salesforce is the world`s leading platform for Customer Relationship Management across industries, connecting companies and their customers in a cloud-based solution that has become the global standard when it comes to digital transformation.

About Nespon Solutions

At Nespon Solutions, we are Industry experts guiding Clients to innovation. We specialize in delivering Salesforce, Data, AI and Digital Transformation solutions that drive measurable results and business value. Our scalable, cost-effective delivery model makes us a compelling partner for companies around the world. With hundreds of successful Salesforce and IT projects delivered across the globe, we bring expertise to every client engagement. For more information, visit nespon.

About Cloudblue Services S.A.S

We are an emerging business and technology consulting firm, with deep industry knowledge coming from Insurance, Health and Telco. We help companies to put customers at the center, easing the adoption of mobile-first and digital omnichannel strategies that transform customer experiences, leveraging Salesforce platform and Salesforce Industries (formerly Vlocity).

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink