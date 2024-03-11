Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT), GTC Group Partner To Set New Model For Fintech

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT)

and GTC Group LLC-FZ, a leading Dubai -based financial derivatives trading services company, today announced the official signing of a strategic partnership agreement, marking a strong alliance between the two parties in the field of financial technology. Under the agreement, BHAT will formally enter the field of financial services such as commodities, foreign exchange, stocks, indices, etc., while GTC Group will provide core operational services and is committed to jointly develop the financial derivatives trading market in the Middle East and North Africa.“Dr. Deanna Liu, executive director of Golden Strategy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHAT, said at the signing ceremony that the cooperation with GTC not only marks the orderly implementation of the company's transformation to AI services, but also accelerates the internationalization of BHAT,” reads the announcement.

“The signing of this strategic cooperation will bring rich opportunities for both parties, which will not only strengthen BHAT ... in the field of financial services, but also enhance GTC Group's influence in the global financial market. Both parties will work together to build a high-end brand for digital trading of financial derivatives in Dubai, an international financial center, with a hundred billion dollars, setting a new model for the FinTech industry. This cooperation will not only help promote the development of FinTech but will also bring more innovation and choices to the market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN